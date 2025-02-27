Yankees reliever Scott Effross has hamstring strain

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yankees reliever Scott Effross has a grade two hamstring strain, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, New York media reported. Effross, a 31-year-old right-hander, left his second spring training appearance after just one pitch Tuesday. Acquired from the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 1, 2022, Effross made 13 appearances for the Yankees that season, then had Tommy John surgery Oct. 13 of that year. He had back pain that required surgery, limiting him to three big league appearances last year.

