Yankees pitching prospect Chase Hampton has flexor strain and goes to New York for exam

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yankees pitching prospect Chase Hampton has a flexor injury in his right elbow for the second straight year, raising the possibility he may need Tommy John surgery. Manager Aaron Boone said the problem arose Friday, when the 23-year-old right-hander threw a bullpen session. Hampton was in New York on Wednesday to be examined. Selected in the sixth round of the 2022 amateur draft from Texas Tech, Hampton signed for a $497,500 bonus and was rated the Yankees’ No. 6 prospect — second among pitchers — last year by MLB.com.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.