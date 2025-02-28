Yankees pitcher Luis Gil to have MRI after AL Rookie of the Year feels shoulder tightness

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yankees right-hander Luis Gil will have an MRI after the AL Rookie of the Year experienced shoulder tightness during a bullpen session, manager Aaron Boone said, according to New York media. Boone also said right-hander JT Brubaker sustained three broken ribs when hit by a comebacker off the bat of Tampa Bay’s Kameron Misner on Feb. 21. Gil, 26, was 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts last year, striking out 171 and walking a major league-high 77 in 151 2/3 innings.

