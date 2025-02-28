Yankees pitcher Luis Gil to have MRI after AL Rookie of the Year feels shoulder tightness

By The Associated Press
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone gestures as he talks to players before a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yankees right-hander Luis Gil will have an MRI after the AL Rookie of the Year experienced shoulder tightness during a bullpen session, manager Aaron Boone said, according to New York media. Boone also said right-hander JT Brubaker sustained three broken ribs when hit by a comebacker off the bat of Tampa Bay’s Kameron Misner on Feb. 21. Gil, 26, was 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts last year, striking out 171 and walking a major league-high 77 in 151 2/3 innings.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.