Yankees pitcher JT Brubaker tweaks side when trying to avoid comebacker that hit him in the back

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher JT Brubaker left his spring training appearance after being struck in the lower back by a comebacker. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after Friday’s game that Brubaker was being treated because he “tweaked his side” when trying to get out of the way of the ball that hit him. Kameron Misner was leading off the fifth inning for Tampa Bay when he hit an 85.8 mph slider. Brubaker turned when trying to avoid the batted ball, which had an exit velocity of 74.7 mph.

