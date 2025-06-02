Yankees injuries: Domínguez jams thumb and Weaver tweaks hamstring

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez jammed his left thumb on a stolen base Sunday night and was removed from a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York closer Luke Weaver wasn’t able to pitch at all because of a sore hamstring.

Domínguez walked and swiped second with a headfirst slide in the fifth inning. He came around to score on DJ LeMahieu’s one-out single, but was lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth.

“He couldn’t really swing,” manager Aaron Boone said. “It was (serious) enough for him to come out of the game.”

The 22-year-old rookie left fielder was expected to have tests Monday in New York.

Boone initially planned to use Weaver in the ninth with the Yankees ahead 7-3.

“He had finished warming up and then when he went to stretch felt something in the middle of his hammy, so we had to kind of make a switch on the fly,” Boone said. “Hoping it’s not too serious.”

Tim Hill retired the side in order in the ninth as the Yankees avoided getting swept in a series for the first time this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.