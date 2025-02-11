Yankees’ Boone says he hopes his team would handle title `with a little more class’ than Dodgers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Three months after the World Series, Yankees manager Aaron Boone remained unhappy with some of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ remarks after they beat a sloppy New York team in five games for the title. Speaking at the start of spring training, Boone was asked whether his players took the comments personally. He says “probably a little bit” and adds ”hopefully, we’re in that position next year and handle things with a little more class.” Los Angeles pitcher Joe Kelly said on his “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast the Dodgers entered each game saying: “Just let them throw the ball into the infield. They can’t make a play.”

