Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is concerned about right elbow soreness

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole had imaging on his right elbow, and he expects to know more about the situation in the next couple of days. Cole was tagged for six runs and five hits in 2 2/3 innings during a spring training start against Minnesota on Thursday. He told reporters that he felt good during the outing, but he got more and more sore after it was over. Cole told reporters, including MLB.com, that the imaging had been distributed, and he is waiting on second opinions on the injury. Cole missed the start of last season because of nerve irritation and edema in his right elbow.

