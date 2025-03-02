Yankees 3B DJ LeMahieu injures calf in spring training debut

By The Associated Press
FILE - New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu runs the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, in New York, Aug. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees’ third baseman DJ LeMahieu injured his left calf in his spring training debut. Serving as designated hitter, LeMahieu was injured on his second at-bat in New York’s 9-3 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday. It’s the latest in a string of injuries for the 36-year-old LeMahieu, who ended last season on the injured list with a right hip injury after missing the opening months of the season with a foot fracture from a foul ball in spring training.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.