Yamamoto throws 5 good innings, Ohtani rips 118.5 mph double as Dodgers prepare for opener in Japan

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out seven over five solid innings and Shohei Ohtani ripped a double in the first inning during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ penultimate game of the spring schedule. Yamamoto threw 75 pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Camelback Ranch. His fastball touched 97 mph and four of the seven strikeouts came on his splitter. The Japanese right-hander gave up one run on four hits in his final spring training start, walking one. Yamamoto is scheduled to start the Dodgers’ regular-season opener against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo on March 18. Ohtani is expected to be the designated hitter.

