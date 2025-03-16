Yamamoto is ready to emerge as a star for the Dodgers, starting with their opener in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamato knows what it’s like to travel across the world to take the mound for his first start of the Major League Baseball season. It’s safe to say the first attempt didn’t go very well. But the Japanese right-hander bounced back from that brutal 2024 MLB career debut in South Korea and ended up being a crucial part of a team that captured a World Series title by beating the New York Yankees in five games. One season later, he’s ready to be a star. Yamamoto will start the regular season opener against the Chicago Cubs in Japan on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.