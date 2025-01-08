Yamal and Gavi lead Barcelona to 2-0 win over Atheltic Bilbao and into Spanish Super Cup final

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Lamine Yamal and Gavi Páez scored to lead Barcelona past Athletic Bilbao 2-0 and into the Spanish Super Cup final. Gavi scored in the 17th minute of Wednesday’s semifinal for his first goal since the midfielder returned to playing in October after a serious leg injury that sidelined him for nearly a year. Gavi then helped Yamal put the result away in the 52nd with a pass that the 17-year-old controlled while twirling toward the goal. Real Madrid and Mallorca will play the other semifinal also in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday. The final is on Sunday.

