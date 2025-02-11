Xavier Cooks suspended for potential doping violation ahead of Sydney Kings’ NBL post-season

SYDNEY (AP) — Sydney Kings forward Xavier Cooks has been suspended for a possible doping violation ahead of the post-season in Australia’s National Basketball League. Basketball Australia says Cooks, who played 10 NBA games for the Washington Wizards in 2023, was suspended immediately following notification of an adverse analytical finding and potential violation of the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy. The announcement was made two days before the Kings take on Adelaide.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.