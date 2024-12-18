Xavier Booker scores career-high 18, No. 20 Michigan State beats Oakland 77-58 for 4th straight win

DETROIT (AP) — Xavier Booker scored a career-high 18 points, Jaden Akins had 16 and Jaxon Kohler added 14 to lead No. 20 Michigan State in a 77-58 win over Oakland. The Spartans have won four straight and seven of their last eight games. The Golden Grizzlies trailed by one point after a closely contested first half that included four ties and two lead changes. Michigan State pulled away after halftime with Booker and Akins scoring in double digits in the second half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.