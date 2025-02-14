Xabi Alonso and Leverkusen want to prove they’re here to stay despite Bayern’s ‘dominance’

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — How do you follow up an historic upset? That’s the question facing Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen as they seek to prove they belong among European soccer’s top teams after ending Bayern Munich’s 11-year reign in the German league last season. Leverkusen has kept together almost all of the key players who won the Bundesliga unbeaten last year, lifted the German Cup and nearly the Europa League trophy too. Still, it faces constant questions over how long key figures like Alonso and Florian Wirtz will stay.

