X-rays negative on Bobby Witt Jr. after the Royals’ All-Star shortstop is hit on forearm by a pitch

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was hit on the forearm by a pitch and left a spring training game against Seattle. X-rays came back negative and the club said its young All-Star will continue to be evaluated. Witt fell to the ground after he was struck by a 95 mph fastball thrown by Andrés Muñoz in the fifth inning. He walked to the dugout after he was tended to by a trainer and tried to shake off the pain before heading to the clubhouse. The Royals described his injury as a contusion and did not say how long he would be out.

