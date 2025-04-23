Wynns is a triple shy of the cycle, Singer strikes out 8 as Reds beat Marlins 5-2

MIAMI (AP) — Austin Wynns homered, doubled and singled, Brady Singer struck out eight in six strong innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 on Wednesday.

Wynns hit a solo shot off Sandy Alcántara (2-2) in the third. The catcher has nine hits in his last 11 plate appearances, including two homers. He was a triple shy of the cycle after driving in a run with a double in the ninth.

Singer (4-0), making his fifth start for Cincinnati, gave up a two-run homer to Matt Mervis in the first but allowed little else. His eight strikeouts matched a season high, and he allowed only four hits and no walks before being relieved by Ian Gibaut in the seventh.

Spencer Steer hit a run-scoring single in the fifth that broke a 2-2 tie and gave the Reds the lead for good.

TJ Friedl hit a leadoff double and had a steal for the second straight game.

Emilio Pagán got three straight flyouts in the ninth to earn his fifth save.

Eric Wagaman doubled in the first inning for the Marlins to stretch his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games.

Alcántara allowed three runs on five hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Mervis’ home run was his team-leading seventh of the season.

Key moment

Jeimer Candelario reached on a fielder’s choice in the eighth after hitting a grounder to second baseman Otto López, allowing Elly De La Cruz to advance to third and score after beating catcher Liam Hicks’ tag. The play was upheld after a Marlins challenge.

Key stat

Cincinnati had four stolen bases, including De La Cruz’s 10th steal of the season in the eighth, which tied him for the MLB lead.

Up next

Marlins RHP Cal Quantrill (1-2, 8.31) will start the opener of a three-game series at Seattle on Friday. LHP Andrew Abbott (2-0, 1.64) starts as the Reds begin a three-game series at Colorado on Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.