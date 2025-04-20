Wu Ashun rallies with 5 birdies on the back nine to win China Open

SHANGHAI (AP) — Wu Ashun made a Sunday charge on the back nine with five birdies for a 6-under 65 that enabled him to overcome a four-shot deficit and win the China Open for the second time.

The victory came 10 years after the 39-year-old Wu first won the China Open. It was his fifth career victory on the European tour.

Li Haotong and Eugenio Chacarra of Spain, who began the final round tied for the lead at Enhance Anting Golf Club, each closed with a 1-over 72.

Wu was three shots behind Chacarra when he made the turn and he promptly ran off three birdies in a four-hole stretch. The Spaniard, playing behind him, had three bogeys on the back nine and fell back.

Wu finished on 14 under to win by one shot over Jordan Smith of England, who birdied his last hole for a 67. Yannik Paul of Germany shot 69 and finished alone in third, while Li and Chacarra shared fourth place with Zecheng Dou (70).

The European tour stays in China one more week for the Hainan Classic.

