Wrexham’s celebrity owners will have to wait to see their team playing in Europe

Wrexham competes in English soccer’s league system but the Welsh soccer club owned by Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney was hoping to be allowed to participate in the Welsh League Cup. That’s because the competition has been granted a qualification spot for the UEFA Conference League. The Football Association of Wales made a proposal to the English FA on behalf of Wrexham, Cardiff, Swansea and Newport, the four Welsh teams playing in English soccer. That was rejected on Friday. The FA says if the four clubs “choose to participate in the English system they must do so on the same basis as the English clubs which participate in that system.” Reynolds and McElhenney bought the club for $2.5 million in 2021.

