Wrexham game halted for nearly 50 minutes because of medical incident in crowd

WYCOMBE, England (AP) — Wrexham’s game against Wycombe Wanderers in English soccer’s third tier was halted for nearly 50 minutes because of a medical incident in the crowd. The score was 0-0 in the 77th minute when the match was stopped. A spectator was treated for an undisclosed complaint and was taken to the hospital. Wrexham posted on X that the spectator “left the stadium in a stable condition.” After that delay, both sets of players were given 10 minutes to warm up again before the match restarted. Wrexham went on to win 1-0 and moved above Wycombe into second place in the standings. Wrexham is owned by Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

