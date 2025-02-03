Wrexham announces plans for new stand to allow club to host international soccer matches

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Wrexham has announced plans for a new 5,500-capacity Kop Stand at its Racecourse ground. It is a key stadium renovation project under celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The club says the stand will be compliant with UEFA requirements to enable Wrexham to host matches in the European Under-19 Championship in 2026 and other international fixtures in the future. The Racecourse is the world’s oldest soccer stadium hosting international matches that is still in use. The once-imposing Kop has been unused since 2007 though a temporary stand for more than 2,000 seats was erected midway through last season.

