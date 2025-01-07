WR Malik Benson announces he’s transferring to Oregon, his third school in three years

Wide receiver Malik Benson has announced his plan to transfer from Florida State to Oregon. Oregon will be Benson’s third school in three years after he played two seasons at a Kansas junior college before transferring to Alabama first, then Florida State. Benson is able to play another season after a federal judge last month issued a preliminary injunction allowing Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia to play one more season after Pavia challenged NCAA eligibility rules for athletes coming from junior colleges. Benson had 25 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown for the Seminoles this past season.

