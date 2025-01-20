WR Cooper Kupp uncertain about his future after Rams’ impressive season ends in snowy Philadelphia

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cooper Kupp is uncertain whether his remarkable eight-year career with the Los Angeles Rams came to an end last weekend in Philadelphia. Although the former All-Pro receiver is under contract for the next two seasons, the massive size of his deal could compel the Rams to cut ties with their Super Bowl 56 MVP. The math on Kupp’s contract for 2025 is daunting. He is due to take up nearly $30 million in cap space, but the Rams could save about two-thirds of that if Kupp is released.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.