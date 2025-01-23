World’s top tennis players to play in Las Vegas exhibition

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner will face No. 2 Alexander Zverev and women’s No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will play former No. 1 Naomi Osaka in exhibition matches March 1-2 in Las Vegas. The women will compete March 1 and the men will be the next day. Fourth-ranked Taylor Fritz will play No. 9 Tommy Paul on March 2 as well.

