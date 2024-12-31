World top-ranked Sabalenka wins opening singles match at the Brisbane International

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — World No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka has started her Brisbane International singles campaign with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Renata Zarazua of Mexico. The match was a prelude on Pat Rafter Arena for later men’s matches involving Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios was playing up-and-coming French talent Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, while Djokovic began his singles tournament against Australian wild-card entry Rinky Hijikata. On Monday, Djokovic and Kyrgios won their first-round doubles match.

