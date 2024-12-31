World top-ranked Sabalenka wins opening singles match at the Brisbane International

By The Associated Press
Australia's Nick Kyrgios, left, and Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrate during their doubles match against Alexander Erler of Austria and Andreas Mies of Germany in the Brisbane International, at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (Darren England/AAP Image via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darren England]

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — World No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka has started her Brisbane International singles campaign with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Renata Zarazua of Mexico. The match was a prelude on Pat Rafter Arena for later men’s matches involving Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios was playing up-and-coming French talent Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, while Djokovic began his singles tournament against Australian wild-card entry Rinky Hijikata. On Monday, Djokovic and Kyrgios won their first-round doubles match.

