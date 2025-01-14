World silver medalist Isabeau Levito to miss US figure skating nationals with foot injury

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — World championship silver medalist Isabeau Levito has ruled herself out of next week’s United States nationals with a foot injury. Levito hasn’t competed since placing third at Skate America in October, missing her second Grand Prix event at the Finlandia Trophy. She wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that she wouldn’t be able to return for nationals. Levito won the U.S. national title in 2023.

