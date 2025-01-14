World silver medalist Isabeau Levito to miss US Figure Skating championships with foot injury

World silver medalist Isabeau Levito withdrew from next week’s U.S. Figure Skating championships because of a foot injury, putting the Olympic hopeful’s chances of participating in the world championships in question. Levito has not competed since placing third at Skate America in October. She withdrew from her second Grand Prix event at the Finlandia Trophy in November, and that prevented her from having a chance to compete at the Grand Prix Final. Levito could petition U.S. Figure Skating for a spot on the team that will compete at worlds in March in Boston. She has a strong case given her bronze medal at Skate America.

