World ranking comes into view as the Masters approaches. It’s a big week for Laurie Canter

The start of the Florida swing on the PGA Tour means the Masters is approaching. And that means it’s time to pay attention to the world ranking. The top 50 players at the end of March get into the Masters. Stephan Jaeger is the only player not already in the Masters field who has moved into the top 50. Worth noting is Laurie Canter of England. He’s at No. 53 in the world and is playing in the South African Open this week. If he cracks the top 50, that will make the former LIV Golf player eligible for The Players Championship.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.