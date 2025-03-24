World Indoor champ Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s father goes on trial accused of abusing superstar son

SANDNES, Norway (AP) — The father of Norwegian middle-distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen has gone on trial accused of violently abusing his superstar son. Jakob, 24, spent the weekend underlining his position as one of the world’s finest athletes by winning gold medals in the 3,000 meters and 1500 meters at the World Indoor Championships in China. His father Gjert, who used to coach his son, could face up to six years in jail over an alleged 14-year campaign of domestic abuse, which also involved Jakob’s younger sister.

