World Cup-winning former France defender Benjamin Mendy joins Swiss club Zurich

ZURICH (AP) — World Cup-winning defender Benjamin Mendy has signed for Swiss club Zurich after not playing this season for French second-tier club Lorient. Zurich says the former Manchester City and Monaco player signed a contract until the end of next season. Mendy is now aged 30. He played 10 times for France including one group-stage game at the 2018 World Cup for the eventual title winner. Mendy joined Lorient in 2023 after six years at Man City. He did not play for Man City after August 2021 while facing sexual assault charges of which he was later acquitted.

