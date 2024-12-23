World Cup winner Alessandro Nesta fired by last-place Serie A club Monza

MONZA, Italy (AP) — World Cup winner Alessandro Nesta has been fired by last-place Monza after coaching the club to only one win in 17 Serie A matches. Monza made the announcement a day after getting beat 2-1 at home by Juventus. Nesta was hired by Monza in June and the team’s only league win this season was a 3-0 victory at Hellas Verona in October. Nesta was a defender on the Italy squad that won the 2006 World Cup and played for Lazio and AC Milan. He has also coached Miami FC, Perugia, Frosinone and Reggiana. Monza did not immediately name a replacement for Nesta. Monza visits Parma on Sunday.

