World Cup super-G sees another skier airlifted to hospital off Bormio slope set to host Olympics

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — A men’s World Cup super-G got off to an inauspicious start on Sunday as the very first skier crashed dramatically on the slope set to be used for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Gino Caviezel became the third skier airlifted to hospital off the Stelvio slope this weekend after the Swiss skier crashed around 45 seconds into his run. The Swiss ski federation says Caviezel was flown straight back to Switzerland by Swiss Air Rescue and that “initial examinations show a shoulder dislocation … as well as a complex knee injury.” French standout Cyprien Sarrazin and Italian Pietro Zazzi were taken off the slope by helicopter after crashing in separate incidents in downhill training on Friday.

