World champion Franjo Von Allmen edges Marco Odermatt in Swiss podium sweep of World Cup downhill

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — World champion Franjo von Allmen has led a Swiss sweep on home snow at the first World Cup downhill since winning his first career gold medal two weeks ago. Von Allmen had a late scare getting unbalanced after landing the final jump and finished 0.13 seconds ahead of team leader Marco Odermatt at Crans-Mantana. Alexis Monney who’s the worlds bronze medalist was again third trailing Von Allmen by 0.42. The stellar Swiss speed team has won five of six World Cup downhills this season and placed runner-up in all six. The result was unofficial with low-ranked racers yet to start.

