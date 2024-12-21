Women’s soccer match in Brazil interrupted over racial incident

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Brazil Ladies Cup soccer tournament has banned Argentina’s River Plate from the tournament for two years following a racial incident allegedly committed by one of the team’s players during a semifinal match. Friday’s game between River Plate and Brazilian team Grêmio was interrupted in the first half after River Plate player Candela Díaz was accused of making a racial slur. Díaz allegedly made monkey gestures to a ball boy, according to broadcast footage. In protest, the Grêmio players walked off. The referee showed red cards to six River Plate players following an on-field fight. The score was 1-1 but the referee awarded the match to Grêmio which will play in the tournament final on Sunday.

