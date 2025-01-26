Women’s soccer has its first million-dollar player. Here’s a look at how the record fee has grown

United States defender Naomi Girma has become women’s soccer’s first million-dollar player. She has completed her move from San Diego Wave to Chelsea for a reported 900,000 pounds ($1.1 million). The record transfer fee in the women’s game has dramatically increased over the past five years. Until 2020, the most expensive female soccer player was Brazilian midfielder Milene Domingues after her move to Rayo Vallecano in Spain for $310,000. Pernille Harder, Keira Walsh and Mayra Ramirez then were bought for record fees before the Zambia striker Rachael Kundananji moved from Madrid CFF to Bay FC for $788,000 in February 2024.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.