Women’s players arrested over racist incident in Brazil soccer semifinal

SAO PAULO (AP) — Sao Paulo’s public security secretariat has told The Associated Press that four River Plate women’s players have been arrested and accused of making a racial slur. The Brazil Ladies Cup has banned Argentina’s River Plate from the soccer tournament for two years following the alleged racist incident during a semifinal on Friday. The game against Brazilian team Grêmio was stopped in the first half after River Plate’s Candela Díaz was accused of making monkey gestures to a ball boy, according to broadcast footage. The Grêmio players walked off. The referee showed red cards to six River Plate players following an on-field fight. Four were arrested on Saturday. The referee awarded the semifinal to Grêmio, which will play in the final on Sunday.

