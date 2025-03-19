Women’s March Madness by the numbers: Watkins ahead of Clark’s 2-year point total. Now it gets tough

When Caitlin Clark set the NCAA’s career scoring record last season, JuJu Watkins was widely considered the player most likely to challenge it. She’s on pace so far. Watkins has scored more points than Clark did through two seasons. She will be in position to threaten Kelsey Mitchell’s record two-year total if No. 1 seed Southern California wins at least two games in the NCAA Tournament. Watkins has 1,684 points in 65 games. She passed Clark’s two-year total of 1,662 in 62 games for Iowa. She needs 79 more to pass Mitchell’s total of 1,762 for Ohio State from 2014-16.

