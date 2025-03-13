Woman who accused Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy of attacking her granted protective order by Texas judge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The woman who accused Xavier Worthy of attacking her, resulting in a case in which the district attorney has so far declined to pursue charges, has been granted a protective order by a Texas judge against the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver. Attorneys for Tia Jones confirmed the order in a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday night. Worthy was arrested last Friday and held in a county jail on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded, or choking in common terms. He was released the following day, when Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick said that his office has spoken with witnesses and was not accepting the case at that time.

