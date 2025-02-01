Wolf records double-double to lead Michigan to 66-63 win over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Danny Wolf scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Vladislav Goldin scored 14 points and Michigan won its second straight beating Rutgers 66-63 on Saturday.

Reserve Jamichael Davis scored 20 points for Rutgers, fellow back-up Tyson Acuff scored 14 and Ace Bailey was the only Scarlet Knight starter to reach double-digit scoring with 10 points.

Goldin’s layup with 4:42 before halftime gave Michigan a 22-21 lead and the Wolverines (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) led the rest of the way. Sam Walters and Will Tschetter each followed with 3-pointers and Roddy Gayle Jr. made a pair of foul shots to extend the lead to 30-21. Michigan led 32-25 at halftime.

Acuff made a jump shot with 15:06 left to play to get Rutgers within 40-35. Five minutes later, PJ Hayes IV made a 3 to get the Scarlet Knights (11-11, 4-7) within 44-41. Zach Martini brought Rutgers within its closest deficit margin — 46-44 — of the second half with a 3-pointer with 7:53 left.

Michigan stretched the lead to 57-50 with a pair of Goldin foul shots. Davis made a 3 to get Rutgers within four before Goldin added a layup and the Wolverines held on from there.

Davis made a 3 as time expired for the game’s final margin.

Michigan hosts 16th-ranked Oregon on Wednesday. Rutgers hosts No. 18 Illinois on Wednesday.

