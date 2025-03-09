Wolf, Farabee shine as Flames edge Canadiens 1-0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Joel Farabee scored the only goal and Dustin Wolf made 26 saves as the Calgary Flames moved back into a playoff spot with a 1-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

The win moves the Flames into the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, one point up on the idle Vancouver Canucks.

Montreal, which entered the game with points in six straight (5-0-1) games, was shut out for the fourth time this season.

Wolf, who collected his third shutout, improves to 22-12-4. He also moves to 3-0-0 in his career against the Canadiens.

Jakub Dobes made 23 stops for the Canadiens.

Takeaways

Canadiens: The most dangerous Canadien all game was Cole Caufield, who led both teams with six shots on goal. In the third, Caufield hit the crossbar on a setup from Lane Hutson and put the puck over the net on a breakaway. Caufield has his four-game goal streak and six-game point streak snapped.

Flames: Calgary entered the game last in the NHL with 2.58 goals per game and it looked like it would much of the same on this night. In outshooting the Canadiens 9-4 in the first period, Yegor Sharangovich had consecutive dangerous chances, but his initial shot and then rebound was stopped by Dobes.

Key moment

It took more than 36 minutes, but Calgary finally opened the scoring on Farabee’s 11th goal of the season and third since joining the Flames in a trade with Philadelphia. Working a give-and-go with Mikael Backlund, Farabee passed the puck into the corner then skated in from the point and got it again and ripped a shot past Dobes.

Key stat

The Flames were 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and are now a perfect 17-for-17 over the last five games.

Up next

The Canadiens visit Vancouver on Tuesday, and the Flames host Vancouver on Wednesday.

