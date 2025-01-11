Woeful Atalanta gets tough month off to poor start with draw at Udinese

Atalanta has gotten a tough month off to a poor start as a woeful performance has seen it draw 0-0 at Udinese in Serie A. It could even have been worse for Atalanta had Alexis Sánchez not hit the woodwork twice for Udinese on the stroke of halftime. Atalanta remains two points behind Serie A leader Napoli. Atalanta next plays Juventus and then Napoli in Serie A. It also has Champions League matches against Sturm Graz and Barcelona in January. Lecce won 3-1 at Empoli in a relegation battle. Juventus plays Torino later in a derby match and Milan coach Sérgio Conceição has his first Serie A match against Cagliari.

