WNBA players using the rapid pace of Unrivaled games to prepare for upcoming season

By ALANIS THAMES The Associated Press
Phantom forward Satou Sabally (0) drives to the basket as Mist forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) defends during the second half of an Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball game Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Medley, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

MEDLEY, Fla. (AP) — Satou Sabally was all over the court. The leading scorer for Unrivaled’s Phantom BC drained a 3-pointer at the top of the key at Wayfair Arena in Miami, dove for a loose ball a couple possessions later, then took a few deep breaths as she made her way to the bench. Sabally said she was tired before she began a courtside interview on TNT. That’s what players are getting used to with the intense and physical 3-on-3 play at Unrivaled, which is pushing a fast-paced, pickup-style game that moves with the speed of a track race.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.