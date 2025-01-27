WNBA players using the rapid pace of Unrivaled games to prepare for upcoming season

MEDLEY, Fla. (AP) — Satou Sabally was all over the court. The leading scorer for Unrivaled’s Phantom BC drained a 3-pointer at the top of the key at Wayfair Arena in Miami, dove for a loose ball a couple possessions later, then took a few deep breaths as she made her way to the bench. Sabally said she was tired before she began a courtside interview on TNT. That’s what players are getting used to with the intense and physical 3-on-3 play at Unrivaled, which is pushing a fast-paced, pickup-style game that moves with the speed of a track race.

