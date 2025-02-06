Wizards trade Jared Butler to 76ers, get 1st-round pick in 2026 in deal

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
Washington Wizards forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. (7), guard Jared Butler (4), and forward Justin Champagnie (9) walk to the bench for a timeout during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jess Rapfogel]

The Washington Wizards have traded guard Jared Butler and four second-round draft picks to the Philadelphia 76ers for guard Reggie Jackson and a 2026 first-rounder. Washington then quickly requested waivers on the 34-year-old Jackson. The rebuilding Wizards receive one of three possible first rounders in 2026 — whichever is least favorable among picks owned by the Clippers, Thunder and Rockets, assuming Houston’s isn’t in the top four. Philadelphia acquires the 24-year-old Butler. He is averaging 6.9 points per game this season. The 76ers also get second-rounders in 2027 and 2028, plus two in 2030.

