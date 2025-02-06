Wizards trade Jared Butler to 76ers, get 1st-round pick in 2026 in deal

The Washington Wizards have traded guard Jared Butler and four second-round draft picks to the Philadelphia 76ers for guard Reggie Jackson and a 2026 first-rounder. Washington then quickly requested waivers on the 34-year-old Jackson. The rebuilding Wizards receive one of three possible first rounders in 2026 — whichever is least favorable among picks owned by the Clippers, Thunder and Rockets, assuming Houston’s isn’t in the top four. Philadelphia acquires the 24-year-old Butler. He is averaging 6.9 points per game this season. The 76ers also get second-rounders in 2027 and 2028, plus two in 2030.

