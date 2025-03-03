Wizards sign F Justin Champagnie to a multi-year contract after he’d been on a 2-way deal

By The Associated Press
Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) goes up to shoot as Washington Wizards forwards Tristan Vukcevic (00) and Justin Champagnie (9) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jess Rapfogel]

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards have signed forward Justin Champagnie to a multi-year contract. The move was announced Monday by the Wizards. It comes a year after Champagnie signed a two-way contract with the team. He’s averaged 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in 55 appearances with the Wizards. In 40 games this season, the 23-year-old Champagnie is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage. Champagnie was also picked to participate in the G League Up Next Game as part of the NBA’s All-Star weekend last month. Washington released forward Jalen McDaniels from his 10-day contract.

