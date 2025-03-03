Wizards sign F Justin Champagnie to a multi-year contract after he’d been on a 2-way deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards have signed forward Justin Champagnie to a multi-year contract. The move was announced Monday by the Wizards. It comes a year after Champagnie signed a two-way contract with the team. He’s averaged 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in 55 appearances with the Wizards. In 40 games this season, the 23-year-old Champagnie is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage. Champagnie was also picked to participate in the G League Up Next Game as part of the NBA’s All-Star weekend last month. Washington released forward Jalen McDaniels from his 10-day contract.

