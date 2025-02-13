Wizards’ Malcolm Brogdon sprains left ankle in loss to Pacers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon suffered a sprained left ankle in the fourth quarter of Washington’s 134-130 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers and had to be helped off the floor. Brogdon was hurt when he was fouled by Pascal Siakam on a drive to the basket. He sat on the floor and motioned for team trainers. Two teammates helped Brogdon to the locker room, with the 32-year-old veteran putting no weight on his left leg. He was getting treatment after the game and did not speak to reporters. Brogdon finished with 12 points and six assists in 15 minutes.

