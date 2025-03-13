Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly is out 4-6 weeks with a hamstring injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly could miss the remainder of the NBA season after injuring his right hamstring earlier this week against the Toronto Raptors. The team announced Thursday that Coulibaly is expected to be out 4-6 weeks and the injury would be treated conservatively. Washington’s season finale is 4 1/2 weeks away. The 20-year-old from France is averaging 12.3 points and 3.4 assists in his second season with the Wizards, who are last in the league with a 13-51 record.

