Wizards agree to trade Jared Butler to 76ers, get Reggie Jackson and 1st-round pick, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Washington Wizards have agreed to trade guard Jared Butler and four second-round draft picks to the Philadelphia 76ers for guard Reggie Jackson and a 2026 first-rounder. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the trade hadn’t been announced. The rebuilding Wizards add a first-round pick in the trade. Philadelphia acquires the 24-year-old Butler, who is averaging 6.9 points per game this season. Washington has also requested waivers on forward Sidy Cissoko after acquiring him from Sacramento in a deal Wednesday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.