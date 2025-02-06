Wizards agree to trade Jared Butler to 76ers, get Reggie Jackson and 1st-round pick, AP source says

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
Washington Wizards forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. (7), guard Jared Butler (4), and forward Justin Champagnie (9) walk to the bench for a timeout during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jess Rapfogel]

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Washington Wizards have agreed to trade guard Jared Butler and four second-round draft picks to the Philadelphia 76ers for guard Reggie Jackson and a 2026 first-rounder. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the trade hadn’t been announced. The rebuilding Wizards add a first-round pick in the trade. Philadelphia acquires the 24-year-old Butler, who is averaging 6.9 points per game this season. Washington has also requested waivers on forward Sidy Cissoko after acquiring him from Sacramento in a deal Wednesday.

