Wizards add Marcus Smart and a 1st-round pick in a 3-team deal with Memphis and Sacramento

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards have acquired guard Marcus Smart and a 2025 protected first-round pick from the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a three-team trade with Sacramento. The Wizards also received guard Colby Jones and center Alex Len from the Kings. Washington dealt forward Marvin Bagley III, guard Johnny Davis and a 2025 second-round pick to Memphis. The Grizzlies sent forward Jake LaRavia to Sacramento. The Kings traded a 2028 second-rounder to Memphis.

