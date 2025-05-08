Witt and Bubic help the Royals beat the White Sox 10-0 for 4-game series sweep

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Royals catcher Freddy Fermin, left, and relief pitcher Steven Cruz (64) celebrate after their baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. had four hits, Kris Bubic pitched seven innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 10-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game series sweep.

Salvador Perez had three RBIs as the Royals posted their sixth consecutive win. Jonathan India had two hits, two RBIs and scored three times.

Bubic (4-2) allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked one. Chris Stratton and Steven Cruz each got three outs for the Royals, finishing a six-hitter.

Kansas City scored its first six runs on two-out hits.

The Royals jumped in front in the first against Davis Martin (1-4). Vinnie Pasquantino singled and scored on Perez’s ninth double in his last 12 games.

Witt singled and stole second before scoring on a single by Perez for a 2-0 lead in the third.

Witt singled, stole his 13th base and scored on a two-run triple by Maikel Garcia in the fifth. India and Witt added back-to-back RBI doubles in the sixth.

Martin allowed four runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

