Witt and Bubic help the Royals beat the White Sox 10-0 for 4-game series sweep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. had four hits, Kris Bubic pitched seven innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 10-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game series sweep.

Salvador Perez had three RBIs as the Royals posted their sixth consecutive win. Jonathan India had two hits, two RBIs and scored three times.

Bubic (4-2) allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked one. Chris Stratton and Steven Cruz each got three outs for the Royals, finishing a six-hitter.

Kansas City scored its first six runs on two-out hits.

The Royals jumped in front in the first against Davis Martin (1-4). Vinnie Pasquantino singled and scored on Perez’s ninth double in his last 12 games.

Witt singled and stole second before scoring on a single by Perez for a 2-0 lead in the third.

Witt singled, stole his 13th base and scored on a two-run triple by Maikel Garcia in the fifth. India and Witt added back-to-back RBI doubles in the sixth.

Martin allowed four runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

