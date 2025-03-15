Withers’ lane violation adds improbable twist to UNC’s failed comeback against No. 1 Duke in ACCs

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
North Carolina forward Jae'Lyn Withers pull a rebound away from Wake Forest forward Efton Reid III during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Carlson]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina graduate forward Jae’Lyn Withers committed a lane violation with 4.1 seconds left that negated a tying free throw in the Tar Heels’ loss to No. 1 Duke in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Withers stepped into the paint immediately before Ven-Allen Lubin made a free throw to tie the game at 72 after UNC had trailed by 24 points. The Blue Devils held on for a 74-71 win despite playing without freshman star Cooper Flagg and versatile defender Maliq Brown. The Tar Heels were hoping to strengthen their case for an NCAA bid with a win.

