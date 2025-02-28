With top players sitting out, Kain Medano, Shemar Stewart deliver impressive workouts at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jihad Campbell of Alabama, Teddye Buchanan of Cal and Kain Medano of UCLA delivered the strongest performances among the linebackers on the first day of workouts at the NFL’s annual scouting combine. Defensive end Shemar Stewart had the best overall showing among defensive linemen. The top-rated players at each position including edge rusher Abdul Carter of Penn State, defensive tackle Mason Graham and linebacker Jalon Walker opted out of the workouts. Medano posted the day’s best time in the 40-yard dash at 4.46 seconds. Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. was the fastest defensive lineman at 4.47. Defensive backs and tight ends are scheduled to work out Friday in Indianapolis.

